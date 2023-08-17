Ken Walker has a full practice for first time since groin injury

When running back Kenneth Walker injured his groin in a July 27 practice, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll downplayed it as “minor.” It wasn’t days, though, that Walker needed for his return, but weeks.

Walker is back, though.

A day after returning to individual drills at practice, Walker had a full practice Thursday, Carroll said.

Walker is not expected to participate in the team’s second preseason game on Saturday night against the Cowboys.

He finished second to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson in voting for offensive rookie of the year in 2022 after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns.