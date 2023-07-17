Kenny Pickett: George Pickens can be a top guy in the league

Plenty of Steelers players have been talking up quarterback Kenny Pickett as he heads into his second season, but he’s not the only 2022 draft pick poised to play a major role in the team’s offensive fortunes this season.

Wide receiver George Pickens was taken in the second round after Pickett joined the team in the first round and showed off a flair for spectacular catches while posting 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. During an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Pickett said that Pickens has made even better catches in practice and that he thinks his teammate has the ability to be among the best players at his position.

“George could be a top guy in the league, no doubt,” Pickett said. “There’s probably three catches in practice that stick out to me that are better than the one that he had that everyone saw in the season. His natural ability — his floor is so high, I guess just based off of the natural ability. Now we put together a nice route package for him. He continues to work on his game and we work on our continuity together. I’m really excited to play with him going into Year Two.”

The hope in Pittsburgh is that the Pickett-Pickens partnership is a long-running and fruitful one that helps push the team back into the playoffs sooner rather than later.