Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson came in feeling pretty good Monday

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson downplayed the quad injury that knocked him out of the team’s win over the 49ers in the locker room on Sunday and it doesn’t sound like things got any worse overnight.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jefferson’s condition during his Monday press conference and the word continues to be good about Jefferson’s chances of playing against the Texans in Week Three.

“Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that kinda happened on that run play,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be day-to-day with Justin. We’ll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there.”

Missing time on Sunday didn’t keep Jefferson from continuing to add to a resume that has him on track to put up some of the biggest numbers of any receiver in the history of the league. If all goes according to plan, he’ll be back to it next Sunday.