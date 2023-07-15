 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Katie Grimes
Katie Grimes is first athlete to qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic team
Braylon James
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Braylon James, early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyandhatton_230714.jpg
McIlroy, Hatton both precise at Scottish Open
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Blake Snell
MLB Best Bets, July 15: Snell, Paxton Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Katie Grimes
Katie Grimes is first athlete to qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic team
Braylon James
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Braylon James, early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyimprovements_230714.jpg
McIlroy is own biggest obstacle against conditions
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyandhatton_230714.jpg
McIlroy, Hatton both precise at Scottish Open
nbc_golf_pga_barbasolrd2hl_230714.jpg
Highlights: Barbasol Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins on Justin Jefferson not calling him a Top 5 QB: “People have to be honest”

  
Published July 15, 2023 08:16 AM

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was recently asked to name the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL. Kirk Cousins didn’t make the cut.

Jefferson named Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, in that order. The audio wasn’t entirely clear, but it sounded like he then mentioned Cousins after Allen, but still, his Top 5 were clear, and Cousins wasn’t one of them.

Asked about it, Cousins said he’s fine with it.

“I didn’t even see it. This is the first time hearing about it,” Cousins said on KFAN, via SI.com. “As a competitor, yeah, you always want that. People have to be honest and share what they think and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think and hopefully in 2024 I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year.”

The reality is, it wouldn’t be honest to call Cousins one of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Give Jefferson credit for honesty — and Cousins credit for accepting it.