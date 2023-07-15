Kirk Cousins on Justin Jefferson not calling him a Top 5 QB: “People have to be honest”

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was recently asked to name the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL. Kirk Cousins didn’t make the cut.

Jefferson named Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, in that order. The audio wasn’t entirely clear, but it sounded like he then mentioned Cousins after Allen, but still, his Top 5 were clear, and Cousins wasn’t one of them.

Asked about it, Cousins said he’s fine with it.

“I didn’t even see it. This is the first time hearing about it,” Cousins said on KFAN, via SI.com. “As a competitor, yeah, you always want that. People have to be honest and share what they think and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think and hopefully in 2024 I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year.”

The reality is, it wouldn’t be honest to call Cousins one of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Give Jefferson credit for honesty — and Cousins credit for accepting it.