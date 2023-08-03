 Skip navigation
NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway
NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway
Oilers hire Connor McDavid's longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations
Oilers hire Connor McDavid’s longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day One
Hometown Hopefuls: Cycling world champion Clara Brown shaped by Maine roads

Kyle Pitts: Desmond Ridder more vocal, grabbing team by the reins

  
Published August 3, 2023 10:28 AM

Tight end Kyle Pitts was out for the season by the time the Falcons moved quarterback Desmond Ridder into the starting lineup last season, but the two players have had a lot of time to work together this offseason and in training camp.

During an appearance on NFL Network Thursday, Pitts said he has seen changes in Ridder over that time that bode well for his transition into the lead role on offense.

“I mean, now as he’s the starting quarterback, he’s definitely stepping into that role,” Pitts said of Ridder. “He’s been more vocal to the team and grabbing us up when our heads are maybe down. Kind of like those regular camp things, but just to see him step into this new role and grab his team by the reins, that’s what we’ve all been waiting on.”

Pitts isn’t the first to share the feeling that Ridder is developing into the player the Falcons want him to be. Team owner Arthur Blank has shared similar sentiments and the Falcons will likely feel good about the direction of the franchise if the glowing reviews continue into the season.