Kyle Shanahan won’t consider a change from Brock Purdy to Sam Darnold

Suddenly, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is struggling. But he’s not struggling enough for his head coach to think about making a change during the bye week.

When asked on Monday whether he’d consider making a change, coach Kyle Shanahan had a one-word answer: “No.”

Why?

“Because no one just changes their quarterback for no reason,” Shanahan said.

Still, Purdy isn’t playing like he once was; he had three turnovers against the Bengals on Sunday, six days after throwing two interceptions on Monday night. Whether it’s a fluke or his football chariot has turned into a proverbial pumpkin remains to be seen.

Shanahan hasn’t been bashful about throwing quarterbacks overboard. He did it to Jimmy Garoppolo. He did it to Trey Lance. He’ll do it to Purdy, if Purdy doesn’t turn things around.