Kyler Murray officially questionable for Sunday

Last week, the Cardinals listed quarterback Kyler Murray as doubtful — a pretty clear indication that he wasn’t going to be activated for the team’s matchup with the Ravens.

With Arizona taking on another AFC North opponent, things are a little different entering Week 9.

The Cardinals have listed Murray as questionable for the game against the Browns after he was a full participant in practice all week.

Murray, who’s returning from an ACL tear suffered last December, still has to be activated to the 53-man roster in order to play.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon said in his Friday press conference that the team will decide whether or not Murray will start at some point tonight or tomorrow. If Murray is not activated, rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune will get his first start in Cleveland.

The Cardinals also listed linebacker Kris Barnes (hamstring), receiver Greg Dortch (ankle), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) as questionable. Wilson did not practice all week.

Running back Emari Demercado (toe) and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf) have been ruled out.