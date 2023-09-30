Lack of conclusive video gets Mac Jones a pass for hitting Sauce Gardner in the privates

The eye in the sky doesn’t lie. Sometimes, it’s not capable of telling the whole truth.

The absence of clear video of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hitting Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in the “private parts” last Sunday has resulted in no fine for Jones. The league announced on Saturday that there was insufficient video to confirm the contention by Gardner that Jones hit him there.

But when did crystal-clear video trump common sense? Sauce says Mac did it. The available video makes it clear that something happened.

And Mac never denied it. He said “nothing was intentional.” He didn’t say “nothing happened.”

Fine or not, Mac has pulled this crap too many times. It’s cheap. It’s dirty. It’s wrong. He has a reputation, and he has earned it one sketchy moment at a time.

He hasn’t always gotten away with it. This time, the league blew it. Video or not, we all know what happened. And when the only defense is “nothing was intentional,” that’s no reason to give Mac a pass.