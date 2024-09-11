Lamar Jackson a full participant in practice, not listed on Ravens’ injury report

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Monday’s practice, coach John Harbaugh didn’t give any explanation other than, “injury report comes out Wednesday.” Now it’s Wednesday, the injury report is out, and Jackson isn’t on it.

Jackson was a full participant in practice today, and whatever the reason was that he missed Monday’s practice, the Ravens didn’t deem it relevant to the injury report.

Three Ravens were on the injury report: linebacker Adisa Isaac was limited with a hamstring injury, linebacker Roquan Smith was limited with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy was out with an eye injury.

The 0-1 Ravens are nine-point favorites against the 0-1 Raiders in Baltimore on Sunday.