Lamar Jackson: It’s great to have Derrick Henry in our backfield

When the Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry, it seemed like a great free-agent fit.

This week, quarterback Lamar Jackson noted his excitement to pair with Henry in the team’s offensive backfield in 2024.

“I just get the ball and [say], ‘Go, big guy, go.’ I’m cheering like the fans,” Jackson said in his Wednesday press conference.

Jackson added that with Henry, the backfield is looking explosive and has a chance to be great.

“I never had to go up against Derrick ever, so that’s a plus for me, but it’s great to have him in our backfield,” Jackson said. “[We] have a great line to block for him, and we know what type of player he is, we know the type of defense we have, [we] know what type of skill players we have here. I feel like we’re getting there.”

Henry’s carries went down last season, but he still rushed for 1,167 yards with 12 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He’s rushed for at least 10 touchdowns in six consecutive seasons.