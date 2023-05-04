Lamar Jackson says he was fully healed from PCL injury “probably a month ago”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson says he was fully healed from PCL injury “probably a month ago”

  
Published May 4, 2023 09:45 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last five games of the regular season plus Baltimore’s postseason loss to Cincinnati with a PCL sprain.

From what Jackson said during his press conference to commemorate his new contract with Baltimore, it took longer than initially expected for Jackson to fully recover.

“Got better probably a month ago ,” Jackson said on Thursday. Jackson later reiterated that he’s fully healthy, saying, “I passed today” in regards to a physical.

Jackson also took some pointed criticism late in the season from some folks who thought the quarterback should have been playing. But Jackson said those kinds of comments didn’t bother him.

“People don’t know what’s really going on,” Jackson said. “They’ll be trying to reach and pull and try to see if the club will say [something], or what I’d come out and say. But we keep it in-house. It’s not anyone’s business but ours.”

After playing 12 regular-season games in each of the last two years, Jackson will look to make it through all 17 and beyond in 2023.