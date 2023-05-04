Lamar Jackson says he was fully healed from PCL injury “probably a month ago”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the last five games of the regular season plus Baltimore’s postseason loss to Cincinnati with a PCL sprain.

From what Jackson said during his press conference to commemorate his new contract with Baltimore, it took longer than initially expected for Jackson to fully recover.

“Got better probably a month ago ,” Jackson said on Thursday. Jackson later reiterated that he’s fully healthy, saying, “I passed today” in regards to a physical.

Jackson also took some pointed criticism late in the season from some folks who thought the quarterback should have been playing. But Jackson said those kinds of comments didn’t bother him.

“People don’t know what’s really going on,” Jackson said. “They’ll be trying to reach and pull and try to see if the club will say [something], or what I’d come out and say. But we keep it in-house. It’s not anyone’s business but ours.”

After playing 12 regular-season games in each of the last two years, Jackson will look to make it through all 17 and beyond in 2023.