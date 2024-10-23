 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saquon_241023.jpg
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
nbc_pft_belichickmayo_241023.jpg
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241023.jpg
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Lamar Jackson’s big Monday night makes him AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 23, 2024 12:09 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week that the game is slowing down for him while explaining why he’s been playing well this season and he was certainly in complete command against the Buccaneers in Week Eight.

Jackson was 17-of-22 for 281 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a 41-31 win over the Bucs. He also ran nine times for 52 yards as Baltimore ran their winning streak to five games.

It was the fifth five-touchdown game of Jackson’s career and it led the NFL to name him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th time in his career.

Jackson is also a two-time MVP and he’s now the betting favorite for a third as the 2024 season nears the midway point.