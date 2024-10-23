Lamar Jackson’s big Monday night makes him AFC offensive player of the week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week that the game is slowing down for him while explaining why he’s been playing well this season and he was certainly in complete command against the Buccaneers in Week Eight.

Jackson was 17-of-22 for 281 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a 41-31 win over the Bucs. He also ran nine times for 52 yards as Baltimore ran their winning streak to five games.

It was the fifth five-touchdown game of Jackson’s career and it led the NFL to name him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 11th time in his career.

Jackson is also a two-time MVP and he’s now the betting favorite for a third as the 2024 season nears the midway point.