Lions announce Denzel Mims has been waived, sign WR Jason Moore

Word on Friday morning was that the Lions would waive wide receiver Denzel Mims and the team has made it official.

The Lions announced that Mims has been waived with an injury designation. They signed wide receiver Jason Moore to fill his spot on the roster.

Mims was acquired in a trade with the Jets this offseason, but the compensation was conditional to Mims making the 53-man roster so there will be no draft picks changing hands. Mims has dealt with ankle and calf injuries this summer.

Moore spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 20 games and caught six passes for 104 yards.