Lions put Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Peko on injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2024 04:53 PM

The Lions aren’t ruling out defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s return before they are done playing this season, but it will be a long time before there’s any chance of him getting back on the field.

Hutchinson had surgery on Sunday after fracturing his tibia and fibula against the Cowboys and the Lions put him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Head coach Dan Campbell said Hutchinson is expected to miss 4-6 months and that the team won’t rule out a return in the postseason.

The Lions also put defensive tackle Kyle Peko on injured reserve. He is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral injury.

As previously reported, the Lions signed defensive end Isaiah Thomas off of the Browns practice squad. They still have one open roster spot at their disposal.