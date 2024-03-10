Lions tender Craig Reynolds as exclusive rights free agent

Running back Craig Reynolds will be back in Detroit for the 2024 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions have tendered Reynolds a contract offer as an exclusive rights free agent. With the tender in place, Reynolds will not be able to solicit offers from other clubs.

Reynolds joined the Lions in 2021 and has played in 31 regular season games over the last three seasons. He has 119 carries for 511 yards and a touchdown in those contests and he also had a one-yard touchdown run against the Buccaneers in the playoffs.

The Lions have also re-signed Zonovan Knight to go with Reynolds, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs in their backfield.