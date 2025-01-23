Lions to interview Bucs LB coach Larry Foote for defensive coordinator

The Lions’ plans to restock their coaching staff could involve a pair of additions from the Buccaneers.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions will interview Bucs inside linebackers coach and pass game coordinator Larry Foote for their defensive coordinator vacancy. They are also expected to hire Tampa’s defensive line coach and run game coordinator Kacy Rodgers as their defensive line coach.

Working for the Lions would represent a homecoming for Foote. He attended high school in Detroit before going to Michigan and embarking on a 13-year career as a NFL linebacker. Foote spent most of that time with the Steelers and won two Super Bowls, but also played one season for the Lions.

Foote went into coaching with the Cardinals in 2015 and he has been on Tampa’s staff since the 2019 season.