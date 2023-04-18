 Skip navigation
Lorenzo Carter switches to No. 0, allowing Desmond Ridder to take No. 9

  
Published April 18, 2023 02:52 PM
Falcons defensive end Lorenzo Carter has become the latest NFL player to switch to No. 0. The team announced the jersey number change Tuesday.

Carter wore No. 9 last year after signing with the Falcons after previously wearing No. 59 with the Giants. He wore No. 7 at the University of Georgia.

Carter’s decision opened up No. 9, and Desmond Ridder has claimed the number he wore at the University of Cincinnati. He wore No. 4 last year after arriving in Atlanta to find Carter had his college number.

Carter becomes the most recent player to take advantage of the NFL’s rule change that allows players to wear No. 0.

Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal, Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting also have switched to No. 0 for this season.