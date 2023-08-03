Luke Getsy: Chase Claypool’s connection with Justin Fields pretty good and getting better

Wide receiver Chase Claypool said at the start of Bears training camp that he knows this is a very important season for him and it appears that he’s made a good impression over the first week or so of work this summer.

Quarterback Justin Fields is looking for more out of the offense as a whole, but said that Claypool “has been doing his thing lately.” Fields said that Claypool’s size makes him a “big presence” whether the Bears are running or passing and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said that he likes how the wideout has been clicking with his quarterback.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s just getting better,” Getsy said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I bet his targets have gotten more every practice, so there’s probably, obviously, some kind of comfortability that’s happening and it’s Chase being where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there as well, so that’s all comforting for the quarterback.”

Claypool’s initial action with the Bears wasn’t as productive as the team would have liked, but a strong 2023 will make last year’s trade look a lot better in Chicago.