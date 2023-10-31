Marcus Peters’ pick-six gets Raiders within 16-14

Things were going along swimmingly for the Lions . . . until they weren’t.

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Jared Goff and returned it 75 yards untouched to draw Las Vegas within 16-14 of the Lions with 11:32 remaining in the third quarter.

It was Peters’ seventh career pick-six and his eighth return for a touchdown. It was his first pick-six since 2019 when he led the league with three.

Peters and Goff are former teammates with the Rams.

Goff now is 21-of-28 for 230 yards with a touchdown and an interception.