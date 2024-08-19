Mark Andrews remains out of practice after last week’s car accident

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remained out of practice on Monday.

Andrews was involved in a car accident last Wednesday and the team said that he suffered no “apparent injury” at the time. On Monday, however, head coach John Harbaugh said that Andrews is dealing with something “very minor” and the team will take it slow in bringing him back to the field.

“We’re not messing with it right now. Don’t worry about Mark,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

Andrews is expected to travel with the team to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers later this week. The Ravens will then close out the preseason against the Packers over the weekend.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, who has a neck injury, will not take part in that game. Harbaugh said he’s not going to do contact work this week, but that Linderbaum is “right on schedule” in terms of being ready for the regular season.