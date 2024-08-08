 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. set to play in Cardinals preseason opener

  
Published August 8, 2024 04:01 PM

You still can’t buy a Cardinals jersey with Marvin Harrison Jr.'s name and No. 18, but you will be able to watch him wear one on Saturday.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that Harrison will be in the lineup for the team’s preseason opener. The Cardinals will host the Saints with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Harrison will not be catching any passes from quarterback Kyler Murray during the game. Murray is not going to play in the preseason, which will leave Desmond Ridder and/or Clayton Tune to handle the quarterback duties while Harrison is in the game.

The Cardinals will face the Colts and Broncos in their final two preseason games, but have not said whether they expect Harrison to play in each of their August contests at this point.