Marvin Harrison Jr. set to play in Cardinals preseason opener

You still can’t buy a Cardinals jersey with Marvin Harrison Jr.'s name and No. 18, but you will be able to watch him wear one on Saturday.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that Harrison will be in the lineup for the team’s preseason opener. The Cardinals will host the Saints with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff.

Harrison will not be catching any passes from quarterback Kyler Murray during the game. Murray is not going to play in the preseason, which will leave Desmond Ridder and/or Clayton Tune to handle the quarterback duties while Harrison is in the game.

The Cardinals will face the Colts and Broncos in their final two preseason games, but have not said whether they expect Harrison to play in each of their August contests at this point.