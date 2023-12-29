Mason Rudolph will start for Steelers again this week

Mason Rudolph will be back at quarterback for the Steelers this weekend.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that Rudolph was “scheduled” to be the starter against the Seahawks in Week 17 and he confirmed that he will be running the offenseon Friday. Kenny Pickett practiced this week and said he felt “on track” to return from his ankle injury, but he will miss his fourth straight game.

Rudolph guided the Steelers to a season-high 34 points in last Saturday’s win over the Bengals. He was 17-of-27 for 290 yards and he threw two long touchdowns to wide receiver George Pickens.

The Steelers will be hoping for more of the same as they try to run Tomlin’s run of seasons with out a losing record to 17 in a row while keeping the playoff fires burning in Pittsburgh.