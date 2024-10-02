Matt LaFleur: Packers dodged a bullet with Christian Watson set to avoid injured reserve

Despite a report that Packers wide receiver Christian Watson could go on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, head coach Matt LaFleur said today that Watson won’t miss much time.

Asked if Watson can avoid injured reserve, LaFleur said he “absolutely” can.

“Just talking to him today, I think we got lucky. We dodged a real bullet there,” LaFleur said. “That looked pretty ugly. Similar to we feel like we got lucky with Jordan [Love only missing two games with his injury]. He’s definitely in good spirits and he’s going to do whatever he can to get back whenever he can.”

Watson suffered the injury on Sunday, and it appeared to be another significant setback for him after he missed eight games with a hamstring injury last year. Watson has started all four games this season, but he hasn’t made much of an impact, with just five catches for 80 yards. The Packers want to get Watson going, and they’ll hope that can happen soon.