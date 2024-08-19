 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford returns to practice on Monday

  
Published August 19, 2024 12:47 PM

Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams would be cautious when it comes to Matthew Stafford’s practice time given the quarterback’s hamstring tightness.

But as it turns out, Stafford’s hamstring isn’t too much of a problem as the week begins.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Stafford is participating in Monday’s practice. He had to exit last week’s joint session with the Cowboys and then did not practice or play for the rest of the week — though he would not have been on the field for Saturday’s exhibition matchup with the Chargers anyway.

McVay said he was not concerned about Stafford missing the Week 1 game against Detroit, but Stafford getting back on the field is nevertheless a good sign.

The Rams are also getting healthier up front, as guard Jonah Jackson returned for Monday’s session. He’s been sidelined by a bruised scapula and was expected to miss the rest of the preseason before potentially returning for Week 1. Los Angeles doesn’t have to disclose Jackson’s level of participation at this point in August, but the fact that he’s on the field at all is a positive development.