 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

White Sox Guardians brawl
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
Gymnastics: 2023 Core Hydration Classic
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
oly_gaw_usclassic_suniroutines_230805_1920x1080_2252624963982.jpg
Lee returns with solid beam, vault at Core Classic
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

White Sox Guardians brawl
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
Gymnastics: 2023 Core Hydration Classic
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
oly_gaw_usclassic_suniroutines_230805_1920x1080_2252624963982.jpg
Lee returns with solid beam, vault at Core Classic
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons’ goal: Not just a Hall of Famer, but “one of the greatest Hall of Famers”

  
Published August 6, 2023 04:56 AM

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants to make the upper room of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Parsons said his personal goals go beyond simply getting a bust in Canton, and that he wants to be known as one of those truly elite players within the fraternity of Hall of Famers.

“When you talk about great careers, [when] you talk about the Hall of Fame, like I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “There’s categories to everything. There’s good. There’s great and there’s like, perfect. . . . When you talk about me, I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.”

Parsons said certain players stand apart in NFL history, and he hopes to one day be one of those players.

“They really just set the tone on what it meant to be, like, great, and how to separate themselves from others,” Parsons said.

Parsons is just 24 years old and is already a two-time first-team All-Pro, so he is certainly off to a great start to his career, but the truly great players string together many great seasons, so Parsons also knows he has a long way to go to punch a ticket to the upper room.