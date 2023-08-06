Micah Parsons’ goal: Not just a Hall of Famer, but “one of the greatest Hall of Famers”

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants to make the upper room of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Parsons said his personal goals go beyond simply getting a bust in Canton, and that he wants to be known as one of those truly elite players within the fraternity of Hall of Famers.

“When you talk about great careers, [when] you talk about the Hall of Fame, like I don’t think I just want to make the Hall of Fame. I just want to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “There’s categories to everything. There’s good. There’s great and there’s like, perfect. . . . When you talk about me, I don’t want to just be mentioned in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that’s a great accolade, but I want to be one of the greatest in the Hall of Fame.”

Parsons said certain players stand apart in NFL history, and he hopes to one day be one of those players.

“They really just set the tone on what it meant to be, like, great, and how to separate themselves from others,” Parsons said.

Parsons is just 24 years old and is already a two-time first-team All-Pro, so he is certainly off to a great start to his career, but the truly great players string together many great seasons, so Parsons also knows he has a long way to go to punch a ticket to the upper room.