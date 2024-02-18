Micah Parsons: We need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing defensive tackles

After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team would be “all in” for the 2024 season, linebacker Micah Parsons said that he hopes that means “we go out and get the players that we’re missing.”

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Parsons said that he recently spent some time telling Jones just what he has in mind. Parsons said that he spoke to Jones during the Super Bowl “about players I want to bring in, players I want to be around, who do I need, who do I want to be with, future of our team.” His focus was on the defensive side of the ball, particularly on the impact players like Chris Jones, Alim McNeill, Arik Armstead, and Javon Hargrave had this year.

“I said look at every team that was in that final four,” Parsons explained. “Who did they have? San Francisco, Detroit. Who did Baltimore have? A great linebacking corps, right? Who did San Fran have? Great linebacking corps. K.C. [Nick] Bolton, and they came along. I said we need to get us another bigger linebacker who’s gonna come down — I said we need to get a super, 330 nasty interior. . . . I think we’ve got a lot of rushers. I think Osa [Odighizuwa], he can play inside, outside, one of the most versatile DTs. When we lost [Johnathan Hankins], he’s a big dude, but we need to get one of them big old, nasty, pass-rushing, get-going [guys].”

Jones could hit free agency next month, but the price tag probably won’t be realistic for a Cowboys team that is currently set to be over the cap and has a need to sign players like Parsons and CeeDee Lamb to contract extensions in the near future. Whether they can find someone who can make a similar on a more modest contract will be a question to answer in the coming months.