Mike Evans returns to practice, will be game-time decision on Monday

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice on Saturday, but his status for Monday night remains up in the air.

Evans missed two days of practice with a hamstring injury and he played a season-low percentage of offensive snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, so there was reason to doubt he’d be able to go against the Ravens. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t erase it completely, but did say Evans took some steps in the right direction.

“He did some things today that were encouraging . . . we’ll see how he feels Monday. He’s questionable right now,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

The Buccaneers expect to have wide receiver Trey Palmer back after missing two games with a concussion. Wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out along with tight end Payne Durham (calf) and cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring).