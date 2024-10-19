 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Evans returns to practice, will be game-time decision on Monday

  
Published October 19, 2024 12:44 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice on Saturday, but his status for Monday night remains up in the air.

Evans missed two days of practice with a hamstring injury and he played a season-low percentage of offensive snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, so there was reason to doubt he’d be able to go against the Ravens. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t erase it completely, but did say Evans took some steps in the right direction.

“He did some things today that were encouraging . . . we’ll see how he feels Monday. He’s questionable right now,” Bowles said, via the team’s website.

The Buccaneers expect to have wide receiver Trey Palmer back after missing two games with a concussion. Wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out along with tight end Payne Durham (calf) and cornerback Jamel Dean (hamstring).