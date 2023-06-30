 Skip navigation
Mike Evans: Would be cool to set record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

  
Published June 30, 2023 10:01 AM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an eye on Jerry Rice as he heads into his 10th NFL season.

Evans has racked up at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons, which puts him close to Rice’s record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Rice reeled off 11 straight seasons with that many yards during his remarkable run with the 49ers and Evans is well aware of that fact.

During an interview at his youth football camp, Evans said winning is his main focus but acknowledged that he’d love to take away one of Rice’s many NFL records.

“I think about it ,” Evans said, via Ari Alexander of KPRC. “It’s right there, so I’m going to definitely try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously nobody will pass his records — probably like ever total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”

The Buccaneers haven’t settled on a quarterback for the 2023 season yet, so Evans will have to wait to see if Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the one helping him work toward another step on the path to the record books.