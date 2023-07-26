Mike McCarthy on Zack Martin holdout: “Never talk about another man’s money”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says he’s going to remain silent about the holdout of guard Zack Martin.

Martin, who has two years left on his current contract, wants a pay raise and isn’t at training camp. McCarthy said he doesn’t believe in talking about players’ contract issues publicly.

“My father always told me, and I think it’s true, you never talk about another man’s money, and most importantly, never talk about your own. It’s business, and Zack needs to focus on that. We all respect that,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he still considers Martin a leader of the Cowboys and believes he will be going forward. He’s just not sure how soon Martin will get back to work.

The 32-year-old Martin started every game last season and was a first-team All-Pro.