Mike McCarthy warns Cowboys not to get in fights during joint practice with Rams

  
Published August 7, 2024 12:23 PM

The Cowboys have a joint practice with the Rams tomorrow, and Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy is warning his players not to fight.

McCarthy was asked about fights breaking out in joint practices between the Giants and Lions, and he said he and Rams head coach Sean McVay agree that they won’t tolerate it.

“It’s a waste of time,” McCarthy said. “I don’t want guys fighting. That’s not toughness, it’s lack of discipline. We want the work to get to that emotional edge to push each other, but you’ve got to handle those spots. That’s all part of the emotional challenge in the game of football. I’m not looking for that. I know Sean’s not looking for it either. There’s no concern. We want to have a hell of a practice, that’s why we’re working together, and I think the work Thursday will be great.”

McCarthy said that when he and McVay agreed earlier this offseason to have a joint practice in training camp, they were both on the same page about what their expectations would be.

“I like the way Sean runs his program. We talked early in the spring about working together,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s comments came before news broke that the NFL fined the Lions and Giants $200,000 each for their joint practice fights. McCarthy sounds confident that his team won’t find similar trouble.