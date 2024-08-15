 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel says starters will “get some action” against Commanders

  
Published August 15, 2024 01:45 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to play against the Commanders in Saturday’s preseason game and it sounds like there’s a pretty good chance he’ll get his way.

Head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t specifically say that Tagovailoa will take his first snaps of the preseason when discussing the plan at a Thursday press conference, but he did say, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that he wants “known” starters to “get some action.”

The Dolphins played their starters in the second week of the preseason last year. They close out the preseason in Tampa a week from Friday.

McDaniel said that the team will make final decisions about who will be on the field Saturday after meetings on Friday.