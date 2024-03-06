Mike Shula out in Buffalo

Mike Shula is no longer on the Bills’ coaching staff.

Shula’s contract expired and he was not retained, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR.

The 58-year-old Shula had been the Bills’ senior offensive assistant for the last two seasons. He previously served as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator in several NFL stops, and is best known as the former head coach at Alabama from 2003 to 2006, as well as Alabama’s starting quarterback from 1984 to 1986.

Shula is the son of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, the younger brother of former Bengals head coach Dave Shula and the uncle of Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.