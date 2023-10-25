Myles Garrett buys a minority stake in the Cavaliers

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has deepened his connection to Cleveland.

The NBA’s Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that Garrett has become a minority owner of the franchise. Garrett also will serve as a “brand ambassador.”

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” majority owner Dan Gilbert said. “We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

The specific percentage purchased by Garrett was not announced.

Whatever the amount, it’s an appreciating asset that will see its value increase. It’s very smart for players who can afford it to do it.

And, if all else fails, he could suit up and play. Beyond the fact that he clearly has the skills, he would make those six fouls per game count.