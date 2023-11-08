Myles Garrett: I think I’m nearing the peak of my powers

The arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been a good thing for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett has moved to the top of the list of defensive player of the year contenders with 9.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles while helping the Browns to a 5-3 start to the season. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Garrett credited Schwartz with “putting us in position to make plays” and said he’s been able to “wreak havoc” because of the way Schwartz and his teammates have gotten him into one-on-one battles over the course of the season.

While Schwartz’s scheme has been a boon, Garrett said he also thinks that all of the knowledge he’s gained has him on the verge of reaching the apex of his potential during his seventh season.

“I think I’m nearing my prime, the peak of my powers,” Garrett said. “I think it’s just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as, like, my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that’s really taken my game to another level.”

This would be a good week for Garrett to take another step toward his peak. The Browns will be in Baltimore to face the AFC North-leading Ravens and a win would do good things for both the Browns’ playoff chances and Garrett’s chances of taking home hardware that would continue to cement him as one of the best players of his generation.