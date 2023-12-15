Myles Garrett not backing off criticism of officials: “I just want them to do their job”

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who called the officiating a travesty on Sunday, says he’s not going to change his tune on that subject.

“Absolutely not,” Garrett said today.

Asked if he might alienate the officials by criticizing them, Garrett said he doesn’t see how the officiating could get any worse, as he feels that the officials are allowing offensive linemen to blatantly hold him and grab his facemask.

“Right now I’m not getting any calls, so it can’t get much worse than that, but I hope it has a positive effect,” Garrett said. “I’m not trying to offend anybody. I just want them to do their job to the best of their ability. Same here.”

Garrett declined to say whether he has been disciplined by the league for criticizing officials. He’s hoping that his criticism will be taken as constructive, and perhaps even result in the officials taking a closer look at the linemen who are blocking him.