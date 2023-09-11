Myles Garrett wants to turn “Cleveland is Cleveland” into a positive

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase stirred up a nest of angry elves this week, saying “Cleveland is Cleveland” in a pejorative sense.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett called it disrespectful after Chase said it. Garrett had more to say about it after Sunday’s 24-3 win in the 100th installment of the series.

“You know, ‘Cleveland is Cleveland,’” Garrett told PFT by phone. “Well, we’re going to make that a great thing instead of what they’re trying to make it out to be.”

Garrett added that it gave the Browns players a chip on their shoulder and a desire to prove people wrong.

“We know what we could do,” Garrett said. “We know what we’re capable of and we want to be respected just as much as anyone else. So then we came out with a little bit of fire.”

Indeed they did. And Garrett appreciated the fact that it made it easier to get the locker room ready for the game.

“I mean you’re always looking for some kind of motivation not only for yourself, but for the team that’ll get them ready to play,” Garrett said. “You know, something to focus in on and rally the troops and that was like a rallying point for us.”

Indeed it was. And the Browns, the biggest wild-card team for 2023, ran wild over the Bengals and moved to 1-0 on the year.