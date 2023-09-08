NFL 2023 Week 1 injury report roundup: Packers, Rams shorthanded at wide receiver

The opening week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Lions and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Bills and Jets play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Packers at Bears

The Packers ruled WR Christian Watson (hamstring) out for the opener. WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) is questionable and is the only Bears player with an injury designation.

Texans at Ravens

Texans WR John Metchie (hamstring) will have to wait a little longer to make his regular season debut as he has been ruled out along with LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) and S Jimmie Ward (hip). RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) has been limited at practice and drew a questionable tag, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is set for his first game action since Super Bowl LVI. CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) is out.

Bengals at Browns

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) will not play for the Bengals.

The Browns list S Juan Thornhill (calf) as questionable for the opener.

Buccaneers at Vikings

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) and G Cody Mauch (back) are listed as questionable for the Bucs.

The only Viking with an injury designation is DE Marcus Davenport (ankle). He is considered questionable.

Titans at Saints

OL Dillon Radunz (knee) and EDGE Harold Landry (abdomen) drew questionable tags for the Titans. CB Tre Avery (hamstring) has been ruled out.

The Saints ruled out DB J.T. Gray (shoulder) and WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin). RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Falcons

The Panthers will not have WR DJ Chark (hamstring) and may be without WR Adam Thielen (ankle) after listing him as questionable.

Falcons CB Jeff Okudah (foot) will not play. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) have a shot to play after being listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Colts

The Jaguars have no injury designations.

Colts RB Zack Moss (arm) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game.

49ers at Steelers

DE Nick Bosa is set to play for the 49ers after signing his extension this week, but TE George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision. CB Charvarius Ward (heel) is in the same category.

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) is questionable.

Cardinals at Commanders

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (hamstring) and TE Zach Ertz (knee) are listed as questionable. T Kelvin Beachum (hand) will not play.

DE Chase Young (stinger) is questionable for the Commanders and needs to be cleared for contact. DE James Smith-Williams (oblique) is also questionable, but WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is good to go.

Raiders at Broncos

Raiders DE Chandler Jones (personal) will not play after a week filled with angry social media posts about the team. DB Brandon Facyson (shin) is also out and WR DeAndre Carter (knee) is questionable.

WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) practiced all week, but the Broncos still list him as questionable. CB Riley Moss (abdomen) drew the same designation.

Dolphins at Chargers

The Dolphins ruled out LT Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee) and DB Elijah Campbell (knee). CB Justin Bethel (knee) and TE Julian Hill (ankle) are considered questionable.

LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring) and LB Chris Rumph (hamstring) are not expected to play for the Chargers after being listed as doubtful.

Eagles at Patriots

The Eagles have no injury designations this week.

Patriots CB Jack Jones (hamstring) will not play. QB Matt Corral (not-injury related), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), and G Michael Onwenu (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Rams at Seahawks

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring), QB Stetson Bennett (shoulder), and TE Hunter Long (thigh) are all out for the Rams this week and could wind up on injured reserve.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams (knee) and RB Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring) are out this week. G Damien Lewis (shoulder) and CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith (hamstring) is doubtful and LT Tyron Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night. S Donovan Wilson (calf) is also listed as doubtful while DE Sam Williams (foot) is listed as questionable.

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) may need to wait to make his Giants debut after landing on the injury report Friday and being listed as questionable. LB Cam Brown (ankle) and DL D.J. Davidson (knee) are also questionable. CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.