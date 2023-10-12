Odell Beckham hopes to get back on track in London

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is back in the NFL after missing a full season. Five weeks in, it’s not going as well as it could be.

He has seven catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns in three games. He has missed two due to injury.

Beckham isn’t the same guy he once was, as evidenced in part by the fact that he had no chance to catch a pass thrown by quarterback Lamar Jackson into the end zone, at a time when the Ravens could have slammed the door on the Steelers. Beckham told reporters on Thursday that he’s hoping Sunday’s game in London will be the turning point.

“How can I get back on track?” Beckham said. “How can I be the person that i know I’m capable of being? And I would absolutely love for that to start this Sunday. You know, knowing that, again, it’s a long journey, long season and there’s so many opportunities for us to take advantage of. So I’m looking forward to it and praying that, you know, this is exactly what I would hope it would be.”

It might take a little time for Beckham to get to his maximum level of performance, given the fact that he hadn’t played in so long. And maybe it’s just a matter of time before the light goes on for Beckham in Baltimore.

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens. He also has up to $3 million available in incentives.

Given the reachable numbers, he still has a good chance to earn some of it. It’s hard to imagine him earning all of it, since it would require 60 catches (or team leader in catches), 1,000 yards (or team leader in yards), and nine receiving touchdowns (or the team lead in that category, too).

