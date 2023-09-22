Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill ruled out for Sunday

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be playing against the Colts on Sunday.

Beckham missed the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Bengals with an ankle injury that head coach John Harbaugh said was not severe, but it was enough to keep him out of practice this week and the team ruled him out on Friday.

Running back Justice Hill (toe) is one of six other players that have been ruled out. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), and safety Marcus Williams (pec) are the others.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that he “thought we might have a couple guys back this week” and hopes that the injury situation will improve for Week Four. He also said linebacker Jeremiah Moon will be elevated this weekend.

With Hill out, Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake could also be in line for promotions. If the team wants to add both, they would need to open a spot on the 53-man roster.

