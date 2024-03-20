OL Matt Nelson visited Giants Wednesday

The Giants spent some time with a potential addition to their offensive line on Wednesday.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Matt Nelson visited with the team.

Nelson originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and made his regular season debut with the team the next year. He made 11 starts at right tackle during the 2021 season, but he was exclusively a reserve in 2022 and started two of three games he played in 2023 before a season-ending ankle injury.

The Giants have left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Evan Neal back after opening last season with them in starting roles. Neal’s injuries and ineffectiveness contributed to them signing Jermaine Eluemunor earlier this month and it remains to be seen how all of the pieces will factor into the mix come the fall.