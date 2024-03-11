Packers announce Aaron Jones release

Running back Aaron Jones is officially a former member of the Packers.

There was some talk about Jones taking a pay cut to remain with the team, but the Packers agreed to sign Josh Jacobs on Monday and word of Jones’ impending release came a short time later. Jones said farewell to the team in an Insatagram post and he Packers made a formal announcement of the move on Monday afternoon.

“We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly. He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community. We wish nothing but the best for Aaron and his entire family moving forward.”

Jones was a fifth-round pick in 2017 and his 5,940 rushing yards rank third in franchise history. He’s also fourth on the team’s list in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.