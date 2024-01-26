Patrick Mahomes seeks 14th playoff win, would tie Bradshaw, Elway and Peyton

Patrick Mahomes is only in his sixth season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, but he’s already among the all-time great playoff quarterbacks.

If the Chiefs beat the Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, it would be Mahomes’ 14th postseason win as a starting quarterback. That would tie him with three Hall of Famers.

Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning all retired with 14 career postseason wins. Bradshaw played 14 NFL seasons, Elway played 16 and Manning played 17. Mahomes is close to equaling their playoff win totals in about half the time they played.

The only quarterbacks with more than 14 postseason wins are Tom Brady with 35 and Joe Montana with 16. It would be no surprise if Mahomes surpasses Montana’s total a year from now and moves into second place behind Brady, who of course will own the record for many more years.

Mahomes has a long way to go to catch Brady, but he’s coming very close to being the second-best playoff quarterback in NFL history.