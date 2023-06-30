Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce win celebrity golf match against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce win celebrity golf match against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 30, 2023 08:51 AM

For the NFL, late June is the time for no competition. Unless that competition is totally contrived and has nothing to do with football.

Enter the latest installment of The Match, a golf competition that started as two teams consisting of a pro golfer with a pro athlete from another sport and has become a quartet of non-golfers in a two-on-two battle. Last year, it was Old Goats (Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady) against Young Guns (Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen). This year, teammates from their own sports became teammates for the contest in Las Vegas.

And so it was Mahomes and Travis Kelce from the Chiefs, against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. Mahomes and Kelce won.

Kelce’s quote after the victory was definitely on brand.“I wouldn’t mind coming back here in February and defending the title, baby,” he said, via CNN.com, in reference to the fact that the next Super Bowl will be played in that same city.

Mahomes was also on brand, too, using the event as another example of the value of teamwork.

“We knew coming into this that if I just played decent, we were going to have a chance,” Mahomes said, per CNN.com. “Steph’s a great golfer, I thought Klay did a good job out there today. But they didn’t have that team aspect that we had. . . . Literally, I would hit a terrible shot, Trav would hit a great one and vice versa. That’s what it takes in a team event like that and I think we went out there and showed what we can do.”

And Mahomes undoubtedly will find a way to use last night’s golf competition to further strengthen his bond with Kelce, making them even harder to beat when the 2023 season begins and the Chiefs try to become the first team to repeat since the 2003-04 Patriots.