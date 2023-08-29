Patriots are trading Nick Folk to Titans for 2025 seventh-round pick

Yet another kicker is on the move via trade.

According to multiple reports, the Titans have acquired Nick Folk from the Patriots in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Folk, 38, immediately becomes Tennessee’s kicker, as the club released Michael Badgley on Monday.

The Patriots will turn to rookie fourth-round pick Chad Ryland to be their kicker in 2023. He connected on 2-of-2 extra points in the preseason and did not attempt a field goal.

Folk was also 2-of-2 on extra points and hit his one field goal attempt in the exhibition contests.

A Cowboys sixth-round pick back in 2007, Folk has made 83 percent of his career attempts. He was 32-of-37 for New England last year to go with 32-of-35 on extra points.

Folk has appeared in 211 career games and made 353 of his 426 career field goals.