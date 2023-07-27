Pete Carroll expects rookie Devon Witherspoon to sign his contract “soon”
Of the 259 players taken in the 2023 draft, Seahawks rookie Devon Witherspoon is the only one left unsigned. His four-year, $31.8 million contract, which is fully guaranteed, is non-negotiable.
But the Seahawks and Witherspoon’s representation are haggling over the timing of the signing bonus payout of $20.171 million, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. The team has a long-held policy of spreading out bonus payments, and Witherspoon is believed to want all of the payment up front, Condotta adds.
The No. 5 overall pick missing the start of training camp seems like a big deal, but coach Pete Carroll, of course, downplayed Witherspoon’s absence.
“He’s not here today,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He knows everything he needs to know. I can’t imagine he won’t be here very soon.”
Witherspoon is expected to start opposite Tariq Woolen, a fifth-round pick in 2022, but he has to get to camp first.
“He knows what’s going on right now, and we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said of Witherspoon.