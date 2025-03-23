Pittsburgh’s negotiating proposal doesn’t go far enough

Last week’s collection of team proposals for the upcoming league meetings included a suggestion from the Steelers to put a little more legal tampering into the legal tampering period.

Pittsburgh wants two things that are already happening to be officially permitted: (1) direct communication between teams and players during the negotiating window; and (2) travel arrangements during the negotiating window for players who have agreed to terms.

Currently, the rules permit direct communication during the 52-hour window only with players who are not represented by NFLPA-certified agents. Also, no travel arrangements of any kind can be made until after the official start of the league year.

Both rules are routinely violated. Last year, Penn State coach James Franklin let the cat out of the bag regarding direct communications between running back Saquon Barkley and G.M. Howie Roseman. (The league investigated and found no violation.)

Also, travel arrangements are routinely made before the ball drops on the New League Year. This year, for example, word of planned trips by quarterback Russell Wilson to the Browns and Giants emerged minutes after 4:00 p.m. ET on March 12.

If the rules are going to change, we’d suggest something more meaningful. Before the negotiating window opens, why not allow visits?

As it stands, players agree to contracts without ever, in plenty of cases, setting foot in the team facility. They don’t meet the team, the team doesn’t meet them. It’s a crappy way of doing business, but it’s the way business traditionally gets done. Because free agency is always a feeding frenzy of matching available players with available jobs.

It would make sense for everyone to make a change that is more than cosmetic. So while we like the idea of the Steelers thinking about new ways to handle the pre-free agency process, they (and everyone else) should be thinking bigger.

Have a week (or so) for visits. Then allow formal negotiations that result in deals being down.