Puka Nacua missed practice Friday, but Rams expect him to play Sunday

Friday additions to the injury report can be bad news, but the Rams say that isn’t the case for three players who popped up on theirs after their final practice of the week.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is the biggest name on that list. He’s listed with a hip injury, but head coach Sean McVay indicated that he rested as a precaution and that he’ll be good to continue his stellar rookie season against the Giants.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (thigh) are in the same boat as Nacua. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) practiced on Thursday and Friday on a limited basis and is also listed as questionable.

Defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) is the only Rams player ruled out.