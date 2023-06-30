Rachaad White: Bucs haven’t had 1,000-yard rusher in years, I want to change that

Wide receiver Mike Evans isn’t the only Buccaneers player setting his sights on a 1,000-yard season.

Evans is looking for his 10th straight year with 1,000 receiving yards and running back Rachaad White said on NFL Network Friday that he has designs on his first year with 1,000 rushing yards. No Bucs back has crossed that line since Doug Martin in 2015 and White said he’s aware of how long a stretch that has been.

“My expectation is really just do my job,” White said. “Be the guy [General Manager] Jason Licht wants me to be, but really just be myself. Go out there, have fun, hang loose. Obviously, the Bucs haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in about eight years or so. So, I want to, of course, eclipse that.”

Leonard Fournette’s departure pushed White up to the top of the depth chart this offseason. A 1,000-yard season would help his chances of remaining there for a while.