Raiders hopeful for Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but no clarification yet

The Raiders started Brian Hoyer in Sunday’s loss to the Bears and it remains unclear if they’re going to have Jimmy Garoppolo back for Week Eight’s matchup with the Lions.

Head coach Josh McDaniels was asked at a Monday press conference how close Garoppolo was to getting back from his back injury for the Chicago game. He declined to put a number on it, but said that there’s hope about his ability to get back for next Monday night.

“That’s a medical thing,” McDaniels said. “I wouldn’t be able to put a percentage on that. I know he’s doing well, but that’s something they’ll let us know when it’s turned a corner. I’m hoping for this week, but I don’t have clarification yet.”

Hoyer was 17-of-32 for 129 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell started a game earlier this year when Garoppolo had a concussion, but McDaniels said he didn’t second guess the choice to go with Hoyer Sunday.