Rams release K Brett Maher

Brett Maher is on the market.

The Rams have released the 33-year-old kicker. Two days ago, he missed two field goals and an extra point in a 7-point loss to the Steelers.

The move seemed to be coming. Coach Sean McVay said after the game, “We’ll look at it, and we’ll see. He’s got to be better. That’s seven points that were missed out on, that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was.”

Added McVay on Monday: “Brett’s been pretty consistent throughout his career. He’s had some long attempts that are difficult kicks to be able to make that we’ve missed. You obviously want to be able to hit the extra point, but those will be things that we could possibly look into.”

Presumably, the Rams will be trying out kickers today.

Maher has been kicking since 2013, for a variety of teams. in both the NFL and the CFL. Last year, Maher kicked for the Cowboys. He lost a competition with Will Lutz in Denver this year, before joining the Rams.

Maher now becomes a free agent. He’s free to sign with any other team, at any time.